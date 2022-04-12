Aunt Says NO To Breastfeed Her Nephew, Asks If She’s Selfish

Articles

Being a new mom is very stressful – and it’s safe to say that it’s a full-time job.

And of all the responsibilities that come with a newborn baby, feeding your infant is probably one of the most time-consuming and stressful activities. Your baby might refuse to eat, it won’t latch, and you’re left dealing with a hungry, crying baby with just 3 hours of sleep.

Reddit user u/Big-Analysis-4770 recently shared that she was one of the lucky ones to have a successful breastfeeding journey with her little one, but her sister-in-law was not as fortunate with her own baby. So, the aunt offered to donate her extra breastmilk to feed her nephew. However, the sister-in-law said that the donation was not good enough, and she wanted her baby to be fed directly ‘from the source’.

The aunt shared that she feels uncomfortable feeding her nephew, and her sister-in-law called her selfish.

The 23-year-old aunt now took it to Reddit’s Am I The A-hole sub and ask if she was in the wrong for refusing to give her sister-in-law her breast milk. Check out the story for yourself below, and decide who the a-hole is here.

Although we do realize that the sister-in-law is dealing with a lot, demanding someone else to breastfeed your baby is a bit over the top. And to add to that, the aunt offered her own breastmilk, so it’s a bit of a ‘choosing beggar’ situation here.

The majority of Reddit agreed that the aunt is not in the wrong here, and she’s not the a-hole here.

