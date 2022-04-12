Single Woman Refuses To Give Yearly Leave Slot To Coworker With Kids, Asks If She’s Wrong

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Although you don’t have to be friends with your colleagues, you should at least be civil and keep your relationship professional. In other words, leave your home situation at home, and don’t start conflicts with your colleagues just because something in your personal life is not the way you want it to be. Everyone has their own problems, so managing your emotions at work is a must if you want to maintain your sanity.

But what if you did nothing wrong, and your colleague (or colleagues) still bad mouth you for mistreating them?

Case in point, Reddit user Hallelujah999 decided to take it to the Am I The A-hole subreddit and ask if they were in the wrong for not giving up on their annual leave slots for colleagues with children. Namely, the user shared that both themselves and their coworker wanted the same days for vacation, and the company policy is that the employees decide who gets the slot with the luck of a draw. And the OP won the draw.

However, ever since, her coworker (who has 4 children, by the way), started pressuring the woman into giving up her days off because she wanted to take her children overseas. The OP was having none of it, so she told her colleague that she won the draw fair and square. Then, her coworker started badmouthing her to the other colleagues, so the OP wanted to know if she was really the a-hole here, or it was all in her colleague’s mind. Check out the story below, and decide for yourself.

Obviously, Reddit voted that the Original Poster is absolutely not in the wrong here, and she was totally reasonable. Her coworkers, however – are completely out of line!

