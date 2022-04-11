Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 17:30 Hits: 3

Senator Andrew Bragg says change isn’t necessary because Sex Discrimination Act already contains carve-outs for strength and stamina

Liberal moderates have expressed concern that Scott Morrison has flagged committing during the election campaign to a ban on transgender women playing women’s sport.

Campaigning in the marginal seat of Gilmore on Monday, the prime minister said he shared the views of the Tasmanian Liberal senator Claire Chandler, who has advanced private member’s legislation allowing sporting groups to exclude transgender people from single-sex sports. Morrison added he would have “more to say” on the issue.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/12/liberal-moderates-concerned-by-morrison-raising-trans-women-sport-ban-during-election-campaign