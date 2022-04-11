Blunt’s criticism of Imran Ahmad Khan verdict sparks fury among MPs

Articles

Three members of cross-party LGBTQ+ group to resign after chair calls verdict ‘dreadful miscarriage of justice’

MPs have expressed outrage over comments made by the Conservative MP Crispin Blunt about the guilty verdict in Imran Ahmad Khan’s sexual assault trial.

Blunt, the MP for Reigate since 1997 and chair of the all-party parliamentary group on LGBTQ+ rights, said he was certain Khan was innocent and that the trial “was nothing short of an international scandal”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/apr/11/imran-ahmad-khan-expelled-from-conservative-party