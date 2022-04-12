The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women behind the lens: ‘Lockdown prevented her family finding her – she’s safe’

Samar Hazboun explains how the pandemic opened the way for her series depicting Palestine’s queer community

For years I wanted to work on a project photographing Palestine’s queer community, but I never found the right angle to tell the story. I wanted to avoid falling into the trap of having my subjects viewed as “exotic”, or for the whole thing to be considered as catering to a specific audience.

Until the pandemic hit. That’s when globally, and on a basic level, we were all suddenly going through the same thing, and that for me was the perfect starting point.

Born in Jerusalem and raised in the West Bank, Samar Hazboun currently works as Middle East and north Africa photo editor for Agence France Presse

