Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 17:00 Hits: 5

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kris Lindstrom via public domain

Other players have gotten stiffer punishments for slurs. Why isn't this player using an anti-gay slur being taken as seriously?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/pro-hockey-player-suspended-anti-gay-language-fans-say-punishment-isnt-enough/