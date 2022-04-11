The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Republican-run states mimic Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill in chilling wave of gag orders

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Over 156 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced or refiled in 39 states since January 2021, according to report

Since Florida passed its controrversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, conservative states across America have been taking on similar style bills as they attempt to ban the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms.

Last month, Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill. The law prohibits all discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools, a move that advocates say will “erase” LGBTQ+ students and history.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/11/republican-states-mimic-florida-dont-say-gay-bill

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version