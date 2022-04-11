Republican-run states mimic Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill in chilling wave of gag orders

Articles

Over 156 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced or refiled in 39 states since January 2021, according to report

Since Florida passed its controrversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, conservative states across America have been taking on similar style bills as they attempt to ban the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms.

Last month, Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill. The law prohibits all discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools, a move that advocates say will “erase” LGBTQ+ students and history.

