Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 13:00 Hits: 5

Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

Fox News's Peter Doocy thought he was being cute, but he forgot that Jen Psaki is drop-dead gorgeous.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/jen-psaki-schooled-fox-reporter-took-republican-governors-publicity-stunt-seriously/