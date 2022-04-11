The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Almost half of LGBTQ+ psychiatrists report hostility at work, finds survey

Higher proportion of ethnic minority LGBTQ+practitioners experienced abusive behaviour related to their identity

Nearly half of LGBTQ+ psychiatrists have experienced hostility at work because of their identity, according to a survey.

The study by representative body the Royal College of Psychiatrists found that 48% of respondents said they had received negative treatment because of their sexuality or gender identity.

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/11/almost-half-of-lgbtq-psychiatrists-report-hostility-at-work-finds-survey

