Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 19:00 Hits: 1

Julian Leshay / Shutterstock

LGBTQ people and Justice Ketanji Jackson Brown are the latest examples of how Republicans have laundered a crackpot QAnon theory and made it an all-purpose political libel.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/pedophilia-accusations-fringe-qanon-belief-now-standard-gop-tactic/