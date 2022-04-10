Johnson’s LGBT adviser ‘dismayed’ at failure to ban trans conversion practices

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 17:29 Hits: 1

Nick Herbert calls for royal commission to detoxify trans debate but criticises ‘shouty protests’

The prime minister’s LGBT adviser has said he is “dismayed” by the decision not to include transgender people in a ban on conversion practices, while describing the cancellation of the government’s equality conference as an “act of self-harm by the LGBT lobby”.

Nick Herbert also called for a royal commission to detoxify and take the politics out of the trans debate.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/apr/10/government-lgbt-adviser-dismayed-at-failure-to-ban-trans-conversion-practices