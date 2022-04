Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 13:00 Hits: 2

AFP via Getty Images

More LGBTQ people have been gruesomely murdered this year in the city in the first few months of this year than in all of last year.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/lgbtq-image-week-medellin-holds-vigil-6-victims-hate-crimes-far-year/