Suspected arson attack strikes at heart of New York’s queer-friendly club scene

The club was beloved by young partygoers and felt like a ‘very safe space for queer people of color’

It was supposed to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ people. Then someone set the nightclub on fire while they were still inside.

Rash, a five-month-old queer bar and nightclub in New York’s Bushwick, was leveled by a blaze on Sunday night, injuring two people in what police are investigating as an intentional act.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/08/new-york-queer-club-rash-suspected-arson-attack

