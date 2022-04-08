The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trans people’s mental health is at crisis point in UK, warn experts

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Helplines report rising demand, as conversion practices decision follows years of ‘negativity from government, media and others’

The mental health of the UK’s transgender community is at crisis point, professional bodies and support groups have told the Guardian.

The stark warnings follow a week of intensified public discussion of transgender rights as the government moved to exclude trans people from a ban on conversion practices.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/08/trans-people-mental-health-crisis-point-uk-warn-experts

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version