Hairdresser Gives Encouraging Speech to 4-Year-Old Girl Who Thinks She’s Ugly

A video of a 4-year-old black girl Ariyonna has gained lots of views, and for all the right reasons!

The video shows the exchange between her and an Atlanta-based hairdresser, and at one point, she calls herself ugly while getting her hair done.

The hairdresser Shabria does Ariyonna’s hair during the Instagram Live video, and Ariyonna catches a glimpse of herself on the video, and says: “I’m so ugly.”

Shabria was taken aback by the young girl’s outing, and immediately reminds her of all the reasons that she is so pretty!

“Don’t say that! Don’t say that. You are so pretty. When you look at yourself, you’re supposed to say ‘I’m so pretty.’ Do you hear me?” – she tells her.

“You’ve got the prettiest little dimples. You are so cute.” – she continued.

Shabria decided to post the emotional exchange between herself and the little girl on social media, where it gained a lot of popularity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locd By Wave © (@shabriaredmond)

Many celebrities re-shared the video on their social media feeds, and thousands of people showered the girl with words of love, encouragement, and empowerment.

Hey #ArtTwitter can we get a collection of drawings together of this sweet little girl who mistakenly called herself ugly like the one @LeislAdams did so we can get a collection of them to her and the hairdresser @LilWaveDaddy that encouraged her. Make sure to include the dimples https://t.co/PyG6wRpnrv — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 7, 2020

Not that I need another thing to do, but you know I couldn’t let this one go. Organizing a care package on behalf of #ProfessionalBlackGirl & all of Ariyonna’s virtual village. If you are interested in contributing, pls email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. #WeAllWeGotpic.twitter.com/wHvJZQamUQ — Yaba Blay (@YabaBlay) March 7, 2020

Ariyonna is too beautiful to not love! She has my heart and I hope she sees how beautiful and how important she is to everyone. pic.twitter.com/UU1vlcq3IN — Brittanii EN VTuber ₍ᐢ ᐢ₎♡ (@kawaiibrittanii) March 7, 2020

A little illustration for the beautiful Ariyonna sending he so much love and light. I would love to send her some of my artwork celebrating #blackgirlmagic#ArtWorkForAriyonnapic.twitter.com/zXeZtVWWwJ — www.bananapeppersart.com (@banana_peppers) March 8, 2020

Source: Upworthy

