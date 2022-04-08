The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hairdresser Gives Encouraging Speech to 4-Year-Old Girl Who Thinks She’s Ugly

A video of a 4-year-old black girl Ariyonna has gained lots of views, and for all the right reasons!
The video shows the exchange between her and an Atlanta-based hairdresser, and at one point, she calls herself ugly while getting her hair done.

The hairdresser Shabria does Ariyonna’s hair during the Instagram Live video, and Ariyonna catches a glimpse of herself on the video, and says: “I’m so ugly.”
Shabria was taken aback by the young girl’s outing, and immediately reminds her of all the reasons that she is so pretty!

“Don’t say that! Don’t say that. You are so pretty. When you look at yourself, you’re supposed to say ‘I’m so pretty.’ Do you hear me?” – she tells her.

“You’ve got the prettiest little dimples. You are so cute.” – she continued.

Shabria decided to post the emotional exchange between herself and the little girl on social media, where it gained a lot of popularity.

Many celebrities re-shared the video on their social media feeds, and thousands of people showered the girl with words of love, encouragement, and empowerment.

Source: Upworthy

