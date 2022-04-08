Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 13:04 Hits: 0

Most of us probably hope to make it to our 85th birthday in good enough health, or at least be active.

However, Betty Reid Soskin made history, when she retired as a park ranger for the National Park Service aged 100.

She became the park ranger aged 85 (yes, 85!), and she has been serving as a ranger at Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, for 15 years.

The National Park announced on March 31 that Soskin was retiring, aged 100.

Amazing!

Soskin’s longevity is not random, though. Her mom lived until 101, her great-grandmother lived until 102, and her great-aunt lived to 107. And yes, all of them were active until their passing. Wow.

Back in 2020, the ranger told KTVU that she couldn’t believe she reached that age (98 at the time), and inside, there was a 19-year-old Betty.

Even though she suffered a stroke five months before, she still kept going in her service as a park ranger.

Soskin has been honored many times over the years, and she earned the title of Woman of the Year in 1995 from the California Legislature, and she was even given the honor to introduce President Barack Obama at the ceremony.

She has a middle school named after her in California, and she often shares her stories with the world.

You can check out one of Ranger Betty’s talks below.

Source: Upworthy

The post Ranger Betty Reid Soskin Retires Aged 100 appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/ranger-betty-reid-soskin-retires-aged-100/