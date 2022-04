Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 20:00 Hits: 2

Screenshot, YouTube

"Trans kids don't have a political agenda. They are just kids. They just want to be left alone," Amber Briggle says in the video.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/04/supportive-mom-amber-briggle-releases-emotional-psa-defending-trans-son-bully-politicians/