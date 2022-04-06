The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Johnson says biological males ‘should not compete in female sporting events’

PM also says women should have ‘dedicated’ spaces, amid fallout over decision to exclude trans conversion practices from ban

Boris Johnson has said he does not “think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events”, amid the fallout from his decision not to ban conversion practices for people questioning their gender.

Speaking on Wednesday, the prime minister said the issue “wasn’t something I thought that I would have to consider in great detail”. Johnson also said that women should have spaces in hospitals, prisons and changing rooms which were “dedicated to women”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/06/johnson-says-trans-athletes-should-not-compete-in-sport-that-does-not-match-biological-sex

