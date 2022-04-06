Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:40 Hits: 0

Sexism is still present in our society, despite the years-long effort on actively education people on practicing a safe (and enjoyable) environment for everyone.

As we’ve seen so far, many of these social issues require an enormous amount of hard work to at least be heard, and this is especially the case for people that grew up in an ‘old-fashion’ upbringing. Yes, it’s all eventually a matter of time, but we mustn’t deminish the the results of all the hard work that’s been put in so far.

Millie Lusson is a Canadian TikToker who recently made a video in which she demonstrated how many clothing brands still appear to use discriminating language in their instruction labels. The video has since been viewed almost a million times, and it sparked a heated debate on why these things still happen in 2022. Watch the video for yourself below, and you might be surprised how are these things still present:

This is how people responded to the video:

Source: Bored Panda

The post 10 Upsettingly Sexist Clothing Tags That Don’t Belong In 2022 appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/10-upsettingly-sexist-clothing-tags-that-dont-belong-in-2022/