The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Women and Equalities Committee article: MPs scrutinise unequal maternal health outcomes

Category: Sex Hits: 0

In 2021, a report found that Black women are four times more likely than White women to die in childbirth. The 2017 National Maternity Review found that babies that are Black or Black British Asian or Asian British have a more than 50% higher risk of perinatal mortality compared to White British babies. However, the reasons behind these disparities …

Continue reading "Women and Equalities Committee article: MPs scrutinise unequal maternal health outcomes"

The post Women and Equalities Committee article: MPs scrutinise unequal maternal health outcomes appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-and-equalities-committee-article-mps-scrutinise-unequal-maternal-health-outcomes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version