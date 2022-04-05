Georgia passes bill restricting discussion of race in schools

Articles

The bill bans teaching of nine ‘divisive concepts’ and also allows ban on transgender girls from girls’ sports teams

The Georgia general assembly has passed a bill targeting the discussion of race in schools that also paves the way for transgender students to be banned from playing sport on girls’ teams, after a late-night legislative session on Monday.

HB1084 bans the teaching of nine so-called “divisive concepts”, including that the US is “fundamentally racist” and that “one race is inherently superior to another race”.

