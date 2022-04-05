The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Georgia passes bill restricting discussion of race in schools

Category: Sex Hits: 2

The bill bans teaching of nine ‘divisive concepts’ and also allows ban on transgender girls from girls’ sports teams

The Georgia general assembly has passed a bill targeting the discussion of race in schools that also paves the way for transgender students to be banned from playing sport on girls’ teams, after a late-night legislative session on Monday.

HB1084 bans the teaching of nine so-called “divisive concepts”, including that the US is “fundamentally racist” and that “one race is inherently superior to another race”.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2022/apr/05/georgia-passes-bill-restricting-discussion-race-schools

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version