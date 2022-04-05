Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 15:35 Hits: 2

We’d like to hear from older LGBTQ+ people about their experiences of isolation

Older LGBTQ+ people are more likely to be single and living alone, leading to concerns about loneliness within the community.

Re-engage, a charity supporting older people, has recently launched a phone befriending service for LGBTQ+ people over 75 in response to concerns about isolation.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/apr/05/tell-us-are-you-an-lgbtq-person-over-75-in-the-uk