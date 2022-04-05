LGBTQ+ conference cancelled over conversion practices furore

Articles

Organisations pulled out of Safe to Be Me after government failed to ban conversion practices for transgender people

The government’s flagship LGBTQ+ conference has been cancelled after falling into disarray, with more organisations pulling out and a key government adviser quitting after accusing ministers of waging a “woke war”.

Iain Anderson, the government’s LGBTQ+ business adviser, said he was “completely shocked” by the decision last week not to press ahead with outlawing practices aimed at those questioning their gender identity.

