Woman Exposes Man Who Tries To Hit On Her On LinkedIn Pretending It Is a Job Offer

If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve received random messages from people you don’t know. However, this is especially true for women, who often receive random messages from men on Instagram and Facebook, or similar platforms. But you don’t expect people to ‘hit on you’ on LinkedIn, right?

The platform is intended for people to find employers and employees, so it has nothing to do with dating.

However, one woman recently shared that she was ambushed by a company executive who tried first appeared to offer her a job, only to show his true face and make an inappropriate comment. The woman had none of it, and she decided to publicly shame the man on TikTok.

Alexandria Kelly, the 25-year-old digital creator from Michigan, showed a screenshot of her LinkedIn messages in which a man reached out to her, telling her that he works for Hyatt, an American multinational hospitality company. He told her that he’s hiring in San Diego, which is on the other side of the country she lives in.

The woman wanted to know more about the position, but she was having none of the unsuccessful ‘compliment’, so she went on TikTok to shame him for having the audacity to make such a comment after starting a conversation about a business relationship.

After many people asked for more info on the situation, she shared an update:

Expectedly, people in the comments were disgusted by the man’s behavior, and they wrote that this is a massive red flag from a potential colleague:

