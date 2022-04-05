People Share Footage Of Jim Carrey Kissing Alicia Silverstone Without Her Consent After He Criticizes Will Smith

Articles

Following the 2022 Oscars incident including Will Smith and Chris Rock, footage of Jim Carrey kissing Alicia Silverstone has resurfaced the internet.

People started sharing the footage after Carrey criticized Will Smith and said that if it was him that he slapped, he would have sued him for $200 million.

Following his disapproval, people started sharing footage of Carrey kissing Alicia Silverstone without her consent at the MTV Movie Awards 25 years ago.

The footage dates back to 1997, when the then-35-year-old Carrey received the award for best comedic performance for Cable Guy.

Silverstone smiled at him as she prepared to hand over the award, when he just placed both hands on her face and kissed her on the lips – much to her confusion.

She appeared to try and push him away, but he held her firm for a moment before letting her go.

Silverstone, who was just 19 at the time, stood behind him so he could make his acceptance speech.

After the video went viral following the 2022 Oscars, many Twitter users accused Carrey of being hypocritical in the way he responded to Smith.

