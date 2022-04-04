The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

LGBT groups quit UK conference over failure to ban trans conversion practices

Category: Sex Hits: 1

More than 80 charities to boycott government event as Boris Johnson criticised for ‘broken promise’

More than 80 LGBT and HIV charities, including Stonewall and the Terrence Higgins Trust, are to boycott the UK government’s first global LGBT conference, in response to the decision to exclude trans people from a ban on conversion practices.

In a statement on Monday, the charity Stonewall said it was withdrawing its support for the Safe to Be Me conference due to “the prime minister’s broken promise on protecting trans people from the harms of conversion therapy”.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/apr/04/lgbt-groups-quit-uk-conference-failure-ban-trans-conversion-practices

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version