LGBT groups quit UK conference over failure to ban trans conversion practices

Published on Monday, 04 April 2022

More than 80 charities to boycott government event as Boris Johnson criticised for ‘broken promise’

More than 80 LGBT and HIV charities, including Stonewall and the Terrence Higgins Trust, are to boycott the UK government’s first global LGBT conference, in response to the decision to exclude trans people from a ban on conversion practices.

In a statement on Monday, the charity Stonewall said it was withdrawing its support for the Safe to Be Me conference due to “the prime minister’s broken promise on protecting trans people from the harms of conversion therapy”.

