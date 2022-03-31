Biden outlines new measures to support transgender people amid discrimination

Articles

US will support mental health measures for young people and easier self-identification on federal forms

The Biden administration is commemorating International Transgender Day of Visibility with new policy actions to support trans communities facing a wave of discriminative legislation at the state level.

The newly announced measures will include policies aimed at improving mental health among trans children, helping trans people gain easier access to government services, and providing additional gender identification options at the airport.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/mar/31/biden-measures-to-support-transgender-people