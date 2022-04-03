The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Shame and betrayal’: giving light to rural NSW’s dark LGBTQ+ chapter

Category: Sex Hits: 13

People who grew up around Cooma hope the hidden incarceration of gay men exposed in The Greatest Menace podcast will be more widely acknowledged

When the Sydney-based designer Josie Young undertook an online search for the queer history of her rural hometown, she stumbled onto the team researching a podcast about the world’s only gay prison, situated at the heart of Cooma in the New South Wales Snowy Monaro region.

“I sent them a quick note to say I was keen to hear more and stay updated with their findings,” she told Guardian Australia.

Sign up to receive Guardian Australia’s fortnightly Rural Network email newsletter

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/04/shame-and-betrayal-giving-light-to-rural-nsws-dark-lgbtq-chapter

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version