‘Shame and betrayal’: giving light to rural NSW’s dark LGBTQ+ chapter

Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022

People who grew up around Cooma hope the hidden incarceration of gay men exposed in The Greatest Menace podcast will be more widely acknowledged

When the Sydney-based designer Josie Young undertook an online search for the queer history of her rural hometown, she stumbled onto the team researching a podcast about the world’s only gay prison, situated at the heart of Cooma in the New South Wales Snowy Monaro region.

“I sent them a quick note to say I was keen to hear more and stay updated with their findings,” she told Guardian Australia.

