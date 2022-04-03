‘Shame and betrayal’: giving light to rural NSW’s dark LGBTQ+ chapter

Category: Sex Hits: 13
People who grew up around Cooma hope the hidden incarceration of gay men exposed in The Greatest Menace podcast will be more widely acknowledged
When the Sydney-based designer Josie Young undertook an online search for the queer history of her rural hometown, she stumbled onto the team researching a podcast about the world’s only gay prison, situated at the heart of Cooma in the New South Wales Snowy Monaro region.
“I sent them a quick note to say I was keen to hear more and stay updated with their findings,” she told Guardian Australia.
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/apr/04/shame-and-betrayal-giving-light-to-rural-nsws-dark-lgbtq-chapter