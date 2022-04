Boris Johnson backtracks over LGBT conversion practices ban after backlash

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

Leaked document had suggested plans to ban practices were being ditched despite repeated promises

Boris Johnson has reportedly performed a hasty retreat after news that ministers were abandoning plans to ban conversion practices sparked a furious backlash.

Conversion practices attempt to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity and Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May had promised to make it illegal.

