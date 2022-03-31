The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Out of touch’: children’s authors describe increasing censorship of books on diversity

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Fear of backlash means stories about race, sexuality and neurodiversity increasingly deemed inappropriate for young readers

Children’s authors and performers say growing censorship, institutional timidity and online backlash are resulting in stories about diversity, sexuality and even contemporary world events being deemed inappropriate for younger readers.

“It feels like we’re living through a second section 28, but one that the UK government has outsourced to an anonymous Twitter lobby,” one performer says.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/mar/31/childrens-authors-describe-worrying-trend-of-censorship-of-books-on-diversity

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version