‘Out of touch’: children’s authors describe increasing censorship of books on diversity

Fear of backlash means stories about race, sexuality and neurodiversity increasingly deemed inappropriate for young readers

Children’s authors and performers say growing censorship, institutional timidity and online backlash are resulting in stories about diversity, sexuality and even contemporary world events being deemed inappropriate for younger readers.

“It feels like we’re living through a second section 28, but one that the UK government has outsourced to an anonymous Twitter lobby,” one performer says.

