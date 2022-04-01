Virginie Efira: ‘On the script there was something crazy, sacred, intimate’

Articles

The Belgian actor says she would have made Little Red Riding Hood if Paul Verhoeven had asked. Instead, she’s starring in his latest film Benedetta, the tale of a lesbian nun in 17th-century Italy

Virginie Efira has a confession to make: before playing a 17th-century lesbian nun in Benedetta, she went on a diet and worked out to prepare for the sex scenes. She presents this as if it were a feminist betrayal for which she needs to atone.

“I would like to be able to say: ‘That’s it, I’m not going on a diet.’ I find that idea wonderful. But like an imbecile I went on a diet before the shoot; I did a bit of sport, ate loads of broccoli, that sort of thing,” she says with contrition. “I know, I know, it’s ridiculous.”

