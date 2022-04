Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 15:30 Hits: 0

Boris Johnson performed two U-turns on Thursday about Tory pledge to ban LGBT conversion practices

Boris Johnson performed two U-turns within the space of a few hours on Thursday relating to the government’s four-year-old pledge to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/01/what-are-lgbtq-conversion-practices-and-why-is-there-a-push-to-ban-them