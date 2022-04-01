The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Conversion practices U-turns ‘set Tories back 25 years’ with LGBT+ community

Former government adviser says exclusion of trans people sends ‘message of impunity’

The LGBT+ community has lost trust in the government following the debacle over a ban on so-called conversion practices, with many seeing the exclusion of trans people as a hostile act, according to a leading campaigner.

Jayne Ozanne, a former government adviser on LGBT+ issues, said the approach, announced on Thursday evening after a double U-turn, “left the most vulnerable group completely unprotected”. She added: “This debacle has set the Conservatives back 20 years in their relations with the LGBT community.”

