Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 16:03 Hits: 0

Former government adviser says exclusion of trans people sends ‘message of impunity’

The LGBT+ community has lost trust in the government following the debacle over a ban on so-called conversion practices, with many seeing the exclusion of trans people as a hostile act, according to a leading campaigner.

Jayne Ozanne, a former government adviser on LGBT+ issues, said the approach, announced on Thursday evening after a double U-turn, “left the most vulnerable group completely unprotected”. She added: “This debacle has set the Conservatives back 20 years in their relations with the LGBT community.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/01/conversion-practices-u-turns-set-tories-back-25-years-with-lgbt-community