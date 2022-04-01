Gay and trans rights issues divide both Tories and Labour

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 16:33 Hits: 0

Analysis: while the right looks on gleefully at the left’s contortions over gender identity, it is no better at addressing the same subject

At Tuesday evening’s back-slapping dinner for Conservative MPs, Boris Johnson greeted his colleagues with a typical joke, aimed at exploiting Labour’s discomfort over the sensitive issue of gender: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Or, as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth,” he quipped.

Just hours later, one of those MPs in attendance, Jamie Wallis, issued a heartfelt statement, admitting they were struggling with gender dysphoria.

