The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Gay and trans rights issues divide both Tories and Labour

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Analysis: while the right looks on gleefully at the left’s contortions over gender identity, it is no better at addressing the same subject

At Tuesday evening’s back-slapping dinner for Conservative MPs, Boris Johnson greeted his colleagues with a typical joke, aimed at exploiting Labour’s discomfort over the sensitive issue of gender: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Or, as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth,” he quipped.

Just hours later, one of those MPs in attendance, Jamie Wallis, issued a heartfelt statement, admitting they were struggling with gender dysphoria.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/01/gay-and-trans-rights-issues-divide-both-tories-and-labour

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version