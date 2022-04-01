US ends Trump-era policy of blocking asylum seekers on Covid grounds – live

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 19:46 Hits: 0

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminates Title 42 from 23 May, ending policy widely criticized as pretext to keep migrants out

• Senate deal on drastically pared-down Covid aid package may be imminent

US adds 431,000 jobs as hiring spree cuts unemployment rate to 3.6%

• Disney staff stage walkouts over ‘don’t say gay’ bill

• Sign up to receive First Thing – our daily briefing by email

The late supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is to be honoured by having a US navy ship named after her.

The yet-to-be-built fuel tanker will join a fleet of John Lewis-class “replenishment oilers” named for historical figures in human and civil rights. The navy took delivery of the first of the fleet, a tribute to the former Democratic congressman, last summer.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2022/apr/01/florida-dont-say-gay-law-biden-amazon-democrats-republicans-us-politics-live