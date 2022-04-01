Ariana Grande giving $1.5m to support trans youth amid ‘disgraceful’ legislative attacks

Articles

Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

The pop star vowed on International Transgender Day of Visibility to match donations to groups that advocate for trans rights

On International Transgender Day of Visibility, Ariana Grande is using her star power to rally her millions of fans to support trans youth.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the pop star announced the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, which she founded with the fundraising platform Pledge.

