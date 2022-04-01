The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ariana Grande giving $1.5m to support trans youth amid ‘disgraceful’ legislative attacks

Category: Sex Hits: 5

The pop star vowed on International Transgender Day of Visibility to match donations to groups that advocate for trans rights

On International Transgender Day of Visibility, Ariana Grande is using her star power to rally her millions of fans to support trans youth.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the pop star announced the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, which she founded with the fundraising platform Pledge.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/mar/31/ariana-grande-transgender-youth-rights

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version