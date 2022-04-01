Third of British LGBTQ+ people experience abuse by relatives

Articles

Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

Exclusive: survey finds ‘hidden epidemic’ of people humiliated, outed or shunned by family over their sexuality or gender identity

Young LGBTQ+ people in the UK are facing a “hidden epidemic” of abuse by close family members based on their sexuality or gender identity, according to a study.

Nearly one in three LGBTQ+ people have experienced abuse – ranging from verbal harassment to threats of homelessness and physical violence – by a relative, most often their own parents, with two-thirds of them aged under 18 when the abuse first occurred, research for the anti-abuse charity Galop found.

