Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 20:00 Hits: 3

Screenshot/Facebook

"This effort to control young minds through state censorship — and to demean LGBTQ lives by denying their reality — is a grave abuse of power."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/03/lgbtq-orgs-families-sue-ron-desantis-stop-dont-say-gay-law/