Lawyer Becomes The Fastest Woman Ever To Row Across The Atlantic

Victoria Evans is a London-based lawyer who became the fastest woman to ever raw solo across the Atlantic, and she’s now making headlines for smashing the world record. Evans wanted to prove that women and girls are capable of anything. She spent 40 days at sea and rowed into Barbados on March 24 with her 22-foot-long rowing boat.
She began her journey on February 11 in the Canary Islands, and as a part of that journey, she raised funds for the Women in Sport charity.

Her family and friends greeted her at the finish line in Barbados, traveling all the way from the UK to support her.
After taking the massive win, she said:

“Taking on this epic challenge was about driving positive change, inspiring others and using the achievement as a platform to progress the narrative about women in sport.”
During her 40 days and 19 hours-long trip, she traveled 2,559 nautical miles.

Evans had to row 12 to 14 hours a day to become the fastest woman ever to row the Atlantic from east to west. Only 11 women have done this in history, but what’s even more interesting that prior to the competition, she had never rowed a day in her life. So, she spent three years training for the challenge, and she wanted to use this experience to show that girls and women are capable of anything.

In addition to breaking the world record, she raised over $30k for Women in Sport – a UK based charity that aims to give every woman the chance to transform their life and have lifelong benefits of sport.

