People Reshare 1979 Oscars Video In Which Jane Fonda Acknowledges Deaf Community

An old video of Jane Fonda using sign language during her oscars acceptance speech after she won the Oscar for Best Actress back in 1979 has resurfaced online, and for a good reason!

As we all know, Fonda has been a champion for inclusivity for decades now, and her message is now more important than ever.

Namely, Troy Kotsur became the first-ever deaf man to win an acting Oscar for his role in CODA. And to make it even better, Youn Yuh-jung, last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner, announced the nominees in American Sign Language before she announced that Kotsur is the winner.

But what makes the Jane Fonda video special is that she did it more than 30 years ago!

This is what she said at the time:

“I’m signing part of what I’m saying tonight because while we were making the movie, we all became more aware of the problems of the handicapped. Over 14 million people are deaf. They are the invisible handicapped and can’t share this evening, so this is my way of acknowledging them,”.

Fonda won the Oscar for her performance in the iconic ‘Coming Home’, a film about a woman who fell in love with a paralyzed Vietnam war veteran.

Love her or hate her, we have to admit that Jane Fonda is something else!

She has always called for greater representation in Hollywood, especially for diversity in storytelling.

