Principal of Citipointe Christian college resigns amid concerns about school policies towards LGBTQ+ students and staff

Exclusive: Brian Mulheran stood aside in February after attempting to institute student enrolment contracts based on ‘biological sex’

The principal of one of Brisbane’s largest independent schools, Citipointe Christian College, has formally resigned amid ongoing concerns about the school’s policies and attitudes towards LGBTQ+ students and staff.

The principal, pastor Brian Mulheran, had been on extended leave since an aborted attempt to institute student enrolment contracts that insisted students could only be enrolled on the basis of “biological sex”.

