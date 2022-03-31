Jim Carrey Says He Would Sue Will Smith For $200 Million For The Oscars Fiasco

Articles

Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

The 94th Academy Awards will be remembered for the incident that occurred between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Namely, as you probably know already, Will Smith went on stage and slapped Chris Rock for a joke that the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, and her shaved head.

Well, during an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, actor and comedian Jim Carrey said that he was disappointed by the Oscars audience for giving Smith a standing ovation when it was announced that he won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard.

Carrey said that he was sickened by the standing ovation, and he felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it felt like this is a clear indication that Hollywood is not the ‘cool club’ anymore.

Additionally, the actor was saddened by the crowd’s reaction to Smith’s win, and noted that his actions truly overshadowed the entire evening.

Check out the entire interview for yourself below:

Following the event, Will Smith apologized in a statement on his Instagram profile:

Many people agreed with Jim Carrey, and this is what they had to say about his comments regarding the Oscar’s incident:

