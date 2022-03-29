The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Citipointe Christian college withdrew student counselling on sexuality and gender issues

Exclusive: extract of leaked letter reveals principal blamed the state government for school’s policy on transgender children

Brisbane religious school Citipointe Christian college restricted its school counsellors from providing any support to students on matters of sexuality or gender identity last month, amid uproar about new “discriminatory” enrolment contracts.

The school’s principal, Brian Mulheran, took extended leave in February after asking families to sign an enrolment contract that said students could only be enrolled by their “biological sex”.

