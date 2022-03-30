Jamie Wallis comes out as UK’s first openly transgender MP

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 13:07 Hits: 2

Tory MP for Bridgend reveals being blackmailed about the issue soon after being elected and being raped

Jamie Wallis has become the first MP to come out as trans, revealing he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria from a young age but wanted to show “how important it is to be yourself”.

In a statement posted hours after Boris Johnson reportedly joked about people who are transgender, the Bridgend MP said he had “never lived my truth” but would try to start by “telling everyone” about his identity.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/30/tory-mp-jamie-wallis-trans-reveals-rape-ordeal