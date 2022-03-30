The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Jamie Wallis comes out as UK’s first openly transgender MP

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Tory MP for Bridgend reveals being blackmailed about the issue soon after being elected and being raped

Jamie Wallis has become the first MP to come out as trans, revealing he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria from a young age but wanted to show “how important it is to be yourself”.

In a statement posted hours after Boris Johnson reportedly joked about people who are transgender, the Bridgend MP said he had “never lived my truth” but would try to start by “telling everyone” about his identity.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/30/tory-mp-jamie-wallis-trans-reveals-rape-ordeal

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version