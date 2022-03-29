People Praise Lady Gaga For Helping Out Liza Minnelli At The Oscars

Articles

Liza Minnelli has been one of the brightest Hollywood stars, winning an Oscar, an Emmy, two Grammys and four Tonys. However, in recent years, she retreated from the spotlight due to a serious health issues.

Back in 2000, she survived a rase case of encephalitis, and doctors warned her that she may never walk or talk again.

In an interview with Dateline 10 years later, she said that she couldn’t walk and talk, and doctors told her that she wouldn’t be able to live a normal life ever again, but she decided that she wanted to live.

Miraculously, she defied the odds and made a great recovery. She even continued working, and in 2010, she released her album Confessions.

Although the 76-year-old now rarely makes public appearances, she recently joined Lady Gaga on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and announced this year’s Best Picture winner.

Lady Gaga has previously talked about how much she admires Liza Minnelli and her work, and after almost 50 years after she won the Oscar for her performance in the cult movie Cabaret, Liza was in a wheelchair during the ceremony and seemed unsure of what she was supposed to do.

Thankfully, Gaga was there for her. She literally held her hand during their time together on stage, and allowed Liza her own moment in the spotlight.

As the audience erupted in applause after seeing Liza on stage, Gaga told her:

“You see that? The public, they love you.”

She then introduced her, calling her ‘a true showbusiness legend’.

When it was Liza’s turn to talk, Gaga confirmed that she may begin, but it was clear that the 76-year-old was struggling with her illness. She then said:

Throughout the night we’ve seen highlights of the 10 best … you know … nominated for best picture awards…”

Gaga then finished the sentence:

“We’re gonna see who the nominees are right now.”

And when it was finally time for the two to announce the winners, Gaga again helped Liza, checked if she was ready, and opened the envelope for her so she could announce that CODA was the winner.

Many people that watched the show on TV were impressed at how Gaga supported Liza throughout their time on stage, and they praised the singer for not being demeaning while still guiding the Hollywood legend.

