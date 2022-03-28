Florida governor Ron DeSantis signs ‘don’t say gay’ bill into law

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 20:26 Hits: 8

Measure bars teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade

The Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has signed into law a bill that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it risks marginalizing LGBTQ+ people.

LGBTQ+ advocates, students, Democrats, the entertainment industry and the White House have denounced what critics have called the “don’t say gay” bill. The issue has led to a clash between DeSantis and Disney, a major player in the Florida tourism industry.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/28/dont-say-gay-bill-florida-ron-desantis