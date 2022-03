Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 19:00 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour said it's just a "legend" that gay men were deported to concentration camps. LGBTQ organizations say that's illegal Holocaust denial.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/03/six-organizations-sue-french-presidential-candidate-denying-gay-holocaust-victims/