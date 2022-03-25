The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gary Jenkins: girl, 17, and two men jailed for homophobic murder

Judge says world is ‘less kind, less colourful’ after death of Cardiff psychiatrist

A 17-year-old girl and two men have been given life sentences for the sadistic homophobic murder of a consultant psychiatrist described by his family as a “kind soul”.

The three tortured Dr Gary Jenkins, a father of two, by kicking and punching him and stamping on his head for up to 28 minutes as he begged them to stop.

