Gary Jenkins: girl, 17, and two men jailed for homophobic murder

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 17:06 Hits: 1

Judge says world is ‘less kind, less colourful’ after death of Cardiff psychiatrist

A 17-year-old girl and two men have been given life sentences for the sadistic homophobic murder of a consultant psychiatrist described by his family as a “kind soul”.

The three tortured Dr Gary Jenkins, a father of two, by kicking and punching him and stamping on his head for up to 28 minutes as he begged them to stop.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/mar/25/gary-jenkins-girl-17-and-two-men-jailed-homophobic-murder