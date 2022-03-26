San Francisco activist behind Aids quilt to leave home after rent doubles to $5,200

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 02:07 Hits: 10

Property where LGBTQ+ rights champion Cleve Jones lives was purchased by a new owner last month

A prominent San Francisco LGBTQ+ rights activist is being uprooted from his home in the Castro neighborhood after the new owner of the property nearly doubled his rent to $5,200.

Cleve Jones, 67, who moved to San Francisco in 1973 and first conceived of the Aids Memorial Quit, is reportedly moving out of his rent-controlled, one-bedroom apartment this week. The move comes after he was notified of a significant price increase from the property’s new owner, who claims that the apartment is not Jones’ primary residence.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/25/cleve-jones-san-francisco-housing-rent-lgbtq-activist