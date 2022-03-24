The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Texas attorney general says school district’s Pride week ‘breaks state law’

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Ken Paxton called district’s Pride week ‘sex education’ and claimed without parental consent it is against law

The attorney general of Texas has declared a school district’s celebration of LGBTQ+ students “sex education” and in violation of Texas law.

For the past eight years, students in the Austin Independent school district have held a district-wide Pride week as a chance to celebrate LGBTQ+ students, staff and families in the district, according to the district’s website.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/24/texas-attorney-general-pride-week-breaking-state-law

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version